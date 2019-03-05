Obituary



Brinda Sue Satterly Hill, 70, of Taylorsville, died on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at her residence. Born in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late William Roscoe and Pearlie Jane Harley Satterly, and the widow of John Robert Hill.



Her survivors include her son, William Hill and his wife, Brenda Sue, of Lebanon Junction; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; 5 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, with Reverend Chad Goodlett officiating. Interment was in the Elk Creek Cemetery in Elk Creek.



Visitation was from 3 p.m., until 8 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.



