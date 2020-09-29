Bruce Wayne Davis, 66, of Spencer County, died on Friday, September 18, 2020, at his residence.
A native of Spencer County, he was the son of the late J. B. and Geneva Mae Stump Davis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Davis Santos, and a brother.
His survivors include his daughter, Shannon Davis of Taylorsville; 3 sisters; and a brother.
There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.