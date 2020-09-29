1/
Bruce Wayne Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bruce Wayne Davis, 66, of Spencer County, died on Friday, September 18, 2020, at his residence.

A native of Spencer County, he was the son of the late J. B. and Geneva Mae Stump Davis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Davis Santos, and a brother.

His survivors include his daughter, Shannon Davis of Taylorsville; 3 sisters; and a brother.

There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
502-477-1655
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved