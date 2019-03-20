Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Cornwell. View Sign



Charlotte Cornwell, of Taylorsville, entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2019. She was born to the late Arthur and Dorothy Blanford of Louisville. She graduated from Seneca High School and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She loved to crochet, bingo and meals with her family.



Preceding her in death is her husband, William "Bill" Cornwell; children, Sherry Lynn and Richard Lee; and sister Darlene Barger.



Left to cherish her memory are her brother, David Blanford; children, Brian (Tammy) Cornwell and Stacey (Troy) Koon; grandchildren, Sean, Nicole, Bryce, Mary Beth, Bryson; great-grandson, Easton; many nieces and nephews; and life long friend, Susie Lyle.



Services will be conducted by Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 20, from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 21, at 10 a.m.



Published in The Spencer Magnet on Mar. 20, 2019

Arch L. Heady at Resthaven

