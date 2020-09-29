

Chris Smith, 58, of Taylorsville, died September 19, 2020, at his residence. He was a native of Mishawaka, IN. He was a drive-shaft maker with the Dana Corporation in Louisville. He was a member of the Simpsonville United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of the Shelby County High School class of 1980 and had attended Eastern Kentucky University. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local #3058 and the Louisville Tour Riders. He loved riding motorcycles and was an avid classic cars enthusiast. His favorite activity was spending time with his granddaughter, Lillian, and his dog, Roxy Dog.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Mary Jane Smith.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cheryl LeCompte Smith of Taylorsville; daughter, Laura Marie Smith of Taylorsville; grand-daughter, Lillian Marie Popp of Taylorsville; brother, David Smith (Chandra) of Chattanooga, TN; sister, Dr. Kathy Taylor of Shelbyville; and son-in-law, Josh Popp.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bobby LeCompte officiating.

Visitation will be 12 - 8 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Cropper Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children or the Home of the Innocents.

