

Christene Hamilton Hall, 64, of Mount Eden, died on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Born in Banner, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Frederick Hamilton, Sr., and Ermogene Peters Hamilton.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Sarah Kate Hall; and brother, Lester Hamilton.



Her survivors include her husband, James Kennieth Hall of Mount Eden; children, Kennieth Todd Hall and his wife, Karla, of Mount Washington, James Michael Hall and his wife, Kara, of Fayetteville, TN, Desiree Wheatley and her husband, Kevin, of Taylorsville, and Jeffrey Hall and his wife, Ashley, of Mount Eden; one brother; three sisters; and 13 grandchildren.



Funeral services were conducted at 10 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. The Reverend Justin Compton officiated. Interment was in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.



Visitation was from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, December 26, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville