

Christina Drury Scrogham, 81, of Shepherdsville, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Junior" Scrogham; parents, Sharsle and Minnie Velois Drury; a brother; and a sister.



Christina is survived by her daughters, Betty Conway (Tommy) and Ann Fulkerson (Marshall); sons, Floyd (Joyce) and Gary (Charlotte) Scrogham; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

