Christina Drury Scrogham
Christina Drury Scrogham, 81, of Shepherdsville, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Junior" Scrogham; parents, Sharsle and Minnie Velois Drury; a brother; and a sister.

Christina is survived by her daughters, Betty Conway (Tommy) and Ann Fulkerson (Marshall); sons, Floyd (Joyce) and Gary (Charlotte) Scrogham; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Published in The Spencer Magnet on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
OCT
7
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
OCT
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
