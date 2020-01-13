Christine Gaddie, 100, of Shelbyville, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Masonic Communities Shelbyville. Born in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late John Andrew and Ella Katherine Whitaker Gaddie.
She is survived by 12 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with the Reverend Dave Charlton officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m., until 7 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jan. 8, 2020