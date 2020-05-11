Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pearson Funeral Home 149 Breckenridge Lane Louisville , KY 40207 (502)-896-0349 Send Flowers Obituary



Claire Michell Gordon Dale, 75, died peacefully at Nazareth Home on April 29, 2020. Michell was born on January 15, 1945, in Montreal, Canada to Dr. Donald Gordon and Claire McFarland Gordon. Her early years were spent in Oscoda, Michigan, until the loss of her father when she was 9 years old. Michell and her mother moved to Flushing Meadows, Queens, NY and she liked telling stories about the good times in Flushing Meadows when Paul Newman was a neighbor and she washed his car. Her mother met and married Lewis Bertram Epstein and they later moved to Lexington, where Michell attended and graduated from Lexington Catholic High School.



Michell had many hobbies and friends; she was a natural storyteller and she loved to read, knit, travel, play cards, and she loved a good deal, and a great cocktail hour. She was a fast driver and loved roller coasters, king crab legs, chocolate, and Tom Jones. Even when working full-time and raising 3 children, she never missed having a fully balanced meal on the table, never skipped corners, and she hand-sewed Halloween costumes and taught her children how to cook and bake. She was practical and frugal, but generous to all. She was savvy, energetic, upbeat, and smart as a whip; she did not miss a step adapting to technology in her later years, staying up late playing Words With Friends, reading on her Kindle, searching for funny memes to send her grandchildren, and "FaceTiming" with her children and grandchildren. She had a fondness for animals and had many pets over the years, and she enjoyed many adventures traveling to Europe, Russia, Australia, Fiji, Mexico, the Caribbean, and all over the United States.



In her final year, she made the decision to move to the assisted living section of the Nazareth Home, in Louisville, where she was beloved and adored by all – she helped with activities, read to the residents, played a mean round of blackjack, and enjoyed daily Mass and happy hours. She made the most of her situation, never complaining, and always trying to bring light and joy to those around her.



Michell is survived by and was devoted to her 3 children, Christy Pinholster (Marc Born) of Louisville, Katherine Dale (Val Yatskevich) of Crestwood, and John David Dale (Katie) of Tulsa, OK. She adored her 4 grandchildren: Dillon Pinholster, Anna Dale, Ellen Dale and Greta Dale Yatskevich. She is also survived by her former husband of 38 years, John D. Dale, Jr. of Taylorsville. She was surrounded by the love of her daughters and son as she passed peacefully into the next part of her journey.



We are ever thankful for the loving kindness of the staff at the Nazareth Home during a very difficult time for decision-makers at assisted care and nursing facilities. We express our gratitude to Dr. Jane Cornett and the rest of her healthcare team for their devoted attention to Michell's care.



Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, a funeral Mass will not take place at this time, but a Memorial Mass will be performed in the coming months. The family will have an immediate graveside burial at Elk Creek Cemetery in Taylorsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Rd., Louisville, KY 40205. Published in The Spencer Magnet on May 6, 2020

