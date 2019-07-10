Claude Thomas "Tommy" Graves, Jr., 87, of Taylorsville, died on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville. Born in Louisville, he was the son of the late Claude Thomas Graves, Sr., and Sylvia Hoover Graves. He was a member of the Briar Ridge Christian Church and a former member of the First Christian Church of Taylorsville, where he served as an elder and as chairman of the board. A patriotic American, he served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He was a retired truck driver, having been formerly employed by A&P, Curtis Industries, and Carl Subler, and he was a member of Local 89 of the Teamsters Union. For several years, he was a member of the board of directors of the Taylorsville Spencer County Fire Department. His memberships also formerly included the Taylorsville Ruritan Club, and he served as a lieutenant governor of the state Ruritan organization.
His survivors include his daughters, Sylvia Diane Graves of York, PA, and Karen Lynn Johnson and her husband, Glenn, of Taylorsville; son, Robert Lawrence Graves and his wife, Starla, of Taylorsville; and grandchildren, Christopher Glenn Johnson and Jessica Keener.
Funeral services were conducted at 10 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, with Reverend Lonnie McNabb officiating. Interment was in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.
Visitation was from 1 p.m., until 5 p.m., Sunday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the . Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on July 10, 2019