Connie Sue McKinley Chandler, 55, of Mt. Eden, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 ,at her home.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jay Chandler (Jeremiah), Taylorsville; sons, Leo Johnson (Kieara), Taylorsville; Harry Johnson (Melissa), Bloomfield; a sister; a brother; and 5 grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating.
Visitation was 2 - 8 p.m., Sunday, June 9, at the funeral home. Burial was in Elk Creek Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made toward funeral expenses.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on June 12, 2019