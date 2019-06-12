Connie Sue (McKinley) Chandler

Connie Sue McKinley Chandler, 55, of Mt. Eden, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 ,at her home.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jay Chandler (Jeremiah), Taylorsville; sons, Leo Johnson (Kieara), Taylorsville; Harry Johnson (Melissa), Bloomfield; a sister; a brother; and 5 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating.

Visitation was 2 - 8 p.m., Sunday, June 9, at the funeral home. Burial was in Elk Creek Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made toward funeral expenses.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on June 12, 2019
