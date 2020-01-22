Daisy L. Carrier, 91, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
Daisy was a member of Plum Creek Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for 31 years, and was active with the senior group at the church. She was a member of Mt. Washington Red Hat Club, the Mt. Washington senior citizens, and the Mt. Washington AARP. She and her husband participated in many heart walks over the years for the , and was a proud supporter of the Trooper Island Boys Camp.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Carrier; grandsons, Tony and Tim Reynolds; parents, George Edward and Daisy Moore Middleton; four sisters; and five brothers.
Daisy is survived by daughters, Lillian Owen (Buddy) and Alice Reynolds (Wayne); son, Doug Carrier (Abby); sister-in-law, Betty Middleton; five grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; four great-great grand-children; and grand dog, Maddie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, and after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Memorial gifts in Daisy's memory may be made to the or Trooper Island.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jan. 22, 2020