Daniel Edward Lowden, 75, of Louisville, died on Monday, July 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oakley Russell and Marian Huff Lowden; a brother; and a sister.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia Wood Lowden; children, Denise Laferty (Daryl) and Dwight (Tammy) Lowden; 1 sister; 3 brothers; 2 half brothers; and 3 grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Friends visited from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 12 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on July 24, 2019