Danny R. Thompson, 68, of Taylorsville, died on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his residence. Born in Louisville, he was the son of the late Coffer Ray and Mary Alice Cox Thompson.
His survivors include his companion for over 42 years, Mary Heun of Taylorsville; stepchildren, Donald Heun of New Albany, Indiana, Timothy Heun (Monica) of Louisville, Ricky Heun (Laura) of Mount Washington, Greg Heun (Dawn), also of Louisville, Valorie Hume (Duane), and Shawn Heun (Carlen), all of Taylorsville; 2 sisters; 16 step-grandchildren; numerous step-great-grandchildren; a niece; and a nephew.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m., until 8 p.m., Wednesday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.