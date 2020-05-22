David Michael Livers, age 35 of Louisville, Kentucky, returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his Grandma, Patricia Livers; Papaw, "Dude" Lashley; Mamaw, Carolyn Lashley; Papaw, Woody Key; Grandma, Linda Bennett and cousin, Scott Lashley.
He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Michael Lashley (Amy) and Billie Cowell (Joe); brothers, Sean Livers, Steven Livers, Jacob Lashley (Kazey) and Anthony Lashley; step-brother, Dalton Cowell; favorite cousins, Jessica Livers and A.J. Lashley; grandparents, "Pa" Livers (Joyce), "Grams" Cheryl Livers, grandfather Al Bennett; uncle, "Unc" David Livers; as well as many family and loved ones.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements where all services will be private and limited to the closest of family. The family would like to invite all family and friends to join them in a celebration of David's life to be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, starting at 11 a.m. at the residence of David's mother, Billie Cowell, 6431 Hwy. 11, Elizabeth, Indiana 47117, 812-399-2565 (Billie) or 502-295-4175 (Amy).
Published in The Spencer Magnet on May 20, 2020