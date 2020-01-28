Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Nedros. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 52 West Main Street Taylorsville , KY 40071 (502)-477-1655 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 52 West Main Street Taylorsville , KY 40071 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Taylorsville , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary



David Nedros, 75, of Taylorsville, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Hosparus Inpatient Unit in Louisville. Born in Spokane, Washington, he was the son of the late Neal and Adah Allen Nedros. He grew up in Moscow, Idaho, and later moved to Louisville. He was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. A graduate of Manual High School and Western Kentucky University, he had an outstanding career in public education, first as a teacher at Gottschalk Junior High School, and as a school administrator and as the superintendent in the Spencer County school system. He was a member and officer of both the Spencer County Retired Teachers Association, and of the Fifth District of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. An enthusiastic and avid golfer, he was also a fan of the University of Louisville Cardinals, and enjoyed traveling. During his travels, he had visited all 50 states.



His survivors include his wife of over fifty years, Charlotte Hobbs Nedros of Taylorsville; daughter, Andrea Young and her husband, Josh, of Lexington; his sister, Nancy C. Nedros of West Chester, Ohio; granddaughters, Abby Young and Maggie Grace Young; several nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews, whom he loved as if they were his grandchildren.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, with the Reverend Chance McConnell and the Reverend Dr. Robert Sutton officiating. Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, with the Reverend Chance McConnell and the Reverend Dr. Robert Sutton officiating. Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation was from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church, 115 West Main Street, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071, or to Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40205. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jan. 29, 2020

