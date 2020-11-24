

A Taylorsville resident, Mr. Donald Eugene "Whitey" Waldridge, age 78, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born March 5, 1942, in Spencer County to the late Eugeneth Jefferson and Rosa Elizabeth Sharp Waldridge. He was a self employed carpenter, a United States Army Veteran and attended Taylorsville Assembly of God. Donald was an avid UK fan, enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid outdoorsman.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Kevin Maddox, Steven Waldridge; brothers, Eddie Waldridge, Billy Waldridge; and sister, Sharon Kay Waldridge.



He is survived by his wife, Judy Bell Waldridge; daughters, Donna Carter of Willisburg, Rhonda Price, Tonya Robinson, both of Bardstown, Rose Ann (Brian) Bentley of Taylorsville; sons, Roderick (Gaye) Waldridge, AJ (Gladys) Waldridge, both of Taylorsville, Anthony (Christy) Waldridge of Willisburg, Marvin Maddox of Mt. Washington, Wilbert (Sandy) Armstrong of Taylorsville; sister, Charlotte Reynolds of Taylorsville; brothers, Roger (Rose) Waldridge of Taylorsville, Glenn Waldridge of New Castle, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral services for Mr. Donald Eugene Waldridge was held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Valley Cemetery Chapel with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Interment was in Valley Cemetery.



Visitation was at the chapel Friday from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

