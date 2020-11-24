1/1
Donald Eugene "Whitey" Waldridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

A Taylorsville resident, Mr. Donald Eugene "Whitey" Waldridge, age 78, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born March 5, 1942, in Spencer County to the late Eugeneth Jefferson and Rosa Elizabeth Sharp Waldridge. He was a self employed carpenter, a United States Army Veteran and attended Taylorsville Assembly of God. Donald was an avid UK fan, enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid outdoorsman.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Kevin Maddox, Steven Waldridge; brothers, Eddie Waldridge, Billy Waldridge; and sister, Sharon Kay Waldridge.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Bell Waldridge; daughters, Donna Carter of Willisburg, Rhonda Price, Tonya Robinson, both of Bardstown, Rose Ann (Brian) Bentley of Taylorsville; sons, Roderick (Gaye) Waldridge, AJ (Gladys) Waldridge, both of Taylorsville, Anthony (Christy) Waldridge of Willisburg, Marvin Maddox of Mt. Washington, Wilbert (Sandy) Armstrong of Taylorsville; sister, Charlotte Reynolds of Taylorsville; brothers, Roger (Rose) Waldridge of Taylorsville, Glenn Waldridge of New Castle, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mr. Donald Eugene Waldridge was held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Valley Cemetery Chapel with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Interment was in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation was at the chapel Friday from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home
101 Reasor Avenue
Taylorsville, KY 40071
(502) 477-8134
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved