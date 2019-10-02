A Cox's Creek resident, Mrs. Doris Jean Goodlett, 82, passed away Saturday September 28, 2019, at her residence. She was born May 16, 1937, in Spencer County to the late William T. "W.T." and Maudie White Pace. She was a retired employee of General Electric, a former waitress at Twin Cedars Restaurant and Masterson's Restaurant, a homemaker and a member of Plum Creek Baptist Church. Doris Jean loved to read and work in her garden.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Sherry Pace Photenas of Buford, South Carolina, Monica (Steve) Rixman of Louisville and Robin (Timothy) Sanders of Cox's Creek; sons, Eddie T. Goodlett and Stephen Goodlett both of Cox' s Creek; brother, William (Glenora) Pace of Mt Eden; 8 grandchildren; and 9 grea t-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service for Doris Jean Goodlett will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home. Bro Chad Goodlett will officiate. Interment will be at Valley Cemetery. Friends called at the funeral home from 2 - 8 p.m. Tuesday. Greenwell –Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Oct. 2, 2019