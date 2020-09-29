Doris "Dori" Mae Crowder Klein, 87, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020. Born in Louisville on January 31, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Rives and Lillie Crowder.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her wonderful brothers, Butler Barton Crowder and Lindley Reeves Crowder.
She was full of life. A graduate of Ahrens Trade School, she had an interest in commercial art, and while she didn't go into the field, every handwritten note and envelope and each of her scrapbooks were masterpieces. She began her career as a comptometrist when telephone service was provided by switchboards, and then began modeling with Alix Adams for Stewart's Dry Goods and other downtown Louisville stores. As a model, she was featured in the national publication called Holiday Magazine for the 1959 article, "Derby Time in Louisville." Deeply devoted to her extended family and friends, she was also caring and attentive to her menagerie of cats, dogs, and horses. She had a true gardener's green thumb and could find the proverbial needle in a haystack in any antique mall.
Her survivors include her daughter, Kim Klein; partner of 44 years, Dale Wallace; nephews, Bruce Crowder (Lisa), Mark Crowder, and Greg Floyd (Peggy); niece, Dana Kelly; grandchildren, Ashley VanMeter (Nate), Brent Floyd, Caitlyn Floyd, Amber Gustafson (Alex), and Miles Kelly; and four great grand-children, Aidan, Chloe, Stella, and Grace. She is also survived by an amazing group of friends and neighbors.
A graveside gathering of family and friends was held at 1 p.m., on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville.
Visitation and services were private at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to The Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Louisville, KY 40222, to The Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, 1713 Catnip Hill Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356, or to the charity of the donor's choice
. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.