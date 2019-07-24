A Taylorsville resident, Mrs. Dorothy Ellen Hardin, age 80, passed away Thursday July 18, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Taylorsville. She was born May 22, 1939, in Spencer County to the late Burdix and Mayme Jackson Nation. She was a homemaker and a member of the New Hope Church of Taylorsville.
Mrs. Hardin is preceded in death by a son, Dennis Hardin.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 60 years, James "Jimmy" Hardin; 3 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Ellen Hardin were held Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Bro. Joe Vires officiated. Interment was in Elk Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on July 24, 2019