A Taylorsville resident, Mr. Earl Mitchell Keeling, age 68, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born November 24, 1951, in Louisville, to Marvin H. and Grace Lee Ashby Keeling. He was a retired employee of General Electric, was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. Earl was a loving husband to his wife, Rosa Lee, and would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary January 2. He was an amazing son and father and enjoyed helping his family and neighbors. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and "playing" in his backyard.



He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin H. Keeling.



He is survived by his wife, Rosa Lee Keeling; daughters, Michelle (Troy) Martin of Frankfort, Jennifer (Rick) Summers of Lawrenceburg, Stefanie (Greg) Keeling-Robinson of Louisville; mother, Grace Keeling of Taylorsville; sisters, Tressa (Scotty) Tindle, Penny Garcia, both of Shelbyville; and 5 grandchildren, Katie Hilbert, Sarah Hilbert, Mitchell Hilbert, Briana Literal and Garrett Robinson.



Funeral services for Mr. Earl Mitchell Keeling were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Interment was in Valley Cemetery.



Visitation was Friday from 2 - 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 - 11 a.m. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hosparus. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jan. 8, 2020

