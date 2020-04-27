Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Slucher. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 52 West Main Street Taylorsville , KY 40071 (502)-477-1655 Send Flowers Obituary



Earl Slucher, 97, of Taylorsville, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. A native of Spencer County, he was the son of the late Forrest Wheeler and Della Mae Whitaker Slucher and the widower of Hazel Tucker Snyder Slucher. He was a faithful and the second oldest member of the First Baptist Church, where he was a deacon emeritus. During World War II he served in the United States Army in the 456 Military Police Escort Guard. A former member of the Little Mount Baptist Church, he served as the Sunday school superintendent for many years. He formerly owned and operated the old Little Mount General Store, was a retired employee of General Electric, and owned and operated a home repair service, Earl's Home Maintenance. A fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, even after they became the Los Angeles Dodgers, and of the Chicago Cubs, he himself played baseball on Army baseball leagues in France and England. After World War II, he played semi-pro baseball in the United States.



In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Martin W. Slucher; twin sister, Edith Slucher Helton; and brother, William H. Slucher.



His survivors include his daughter, Kitty Earleen Slucher Lawson of Taylorsville; sons, Darris Tucker Slucher and his wife, Terri of Taylorsville, and Ernie Ross Slucher of Powell, Ohio; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a nephew; and 2 nieces.



A memorial service celebrating the life of Earl Slucher will be held at a later date. Interment in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville will be private. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Building Fund of the First Baptist Church, 115 West Main Street, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071, or to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 West Chestnut Street; Louisville, Kentucky 40202.

