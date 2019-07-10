Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Maxine Ahearn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Edith Maxine Ahearn, 70, passed away at home Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Mt.Eden.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Zola Stratton; and daughter, Robin L. Fritts.



She is survived by her husband, Terrence W. Ahearn; son, Ronald S. Fritts (Marteena); daughters, Shannon D. Fritts, Shawna Jewell, and Tara Callahan; three sisters; one brother, as well as grandchildren, Samantha Fritts, Farris Fritts, Zachariah Fritts, Dillion Heaberlin, Andi Mae Whelan, Braidon Washburn, Elijah Washburn, Abagail Washburn, Erica Hundley, Jamie Ware, Amber Fritts, Richie Tignor, and Savannah Hudson, among many other grandchildren, and an abundance of great grandchildren.



Edith was a one-of-a-kind amazing woman. She will be remembered by many people. She was selfless and always helping everyone around her, always taking care of someone. She was full of life, down to earth, she brought everyone so much love. She taught everyone about family, nature, education, and the love of God. The strongest woman everyone knew, she was the rock in her family.



