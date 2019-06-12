A Bloomfield resident, Mrs. Edna Ruth Hill-Baine, age 84, passed away at her son's residence in Taylorsville on June 8, 2019.
She was born April 11, 1935, to the late Ervin and Korean Hilbert Chesser. Edna was a farmer and a nursing home aid and was a member of the Bloomfield Church of God.
Mrs. Baine is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Mr. Herman "Bud" Hill; son, Marvin Hill; and sister, Betty Langley.
She is survived by her husband, Jackie Baine; sons, Herman "Buddy" (Bonnie) Hill and Tony Hill, both of Taylorsville; step-sons, Elvis Ray Baine of Taylorsville and Roy Lynne Baine of Bloomfield; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grand-children also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Edna Ruth Hill-Baine will be Wednesday June 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Sister Judy Wilson will officiate. Interment will be at Elk Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was Tuesday from 3 - 8 p.m. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on June 12, 2019