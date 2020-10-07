1/1
Emma "Rosie" Holmes
Emma "Rosie" Holmes, age 74, died on September 28, 2020, in Louisville.

She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. She retired from Boulevard Distillery and was a member of UFCW 227. After retirement, she worked as an office manager for New Care Therapies. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Holmes; son-in-law, Mark Bailey; parents, W.R. and Bessie Goodlett; and siblings, Nancy Chesser, Bob Goodlett, Charles Goodlett, Lena Mae Goodlett, Ray Goodlett, Carl Goodlett, Dorothy Peach, Kenneth Goodlett, Evelyn Ruble, Eugene Goodlett, and Margaret Hawkins.

She is survived by her daughters, Tamara Snider (Michael) of Taylorsville, and Rhonda Bailey of Bagdad; son, Keith Holmes (Amy) of Taylorsville; grand-children, Leslie Slaughter (Craig), Drew Collins, Seth Collins (Katie), Kelsey Metts (TJ), Jacob Snider (Katelyn), Austin Collins (Tiffany), Xander Collins, and Liam Holmes; great grandchildren, Kendall and Mason Slaughter, Blake Collins, Addison, Ryann and Preslee Collins, Cora Beth Metts, and Evie Kaye Collins; siblings, Bud Goodlett (Juanita) and Juanita Swigert (Lynn).

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, with Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. officiating.

Visitation was from 3 - 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial was at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Conquer Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 896076, Charlotte, NC 28289-6076.

Published in The Spencer Magnet on Oct. 7, 2020.
