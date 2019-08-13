Erma Christine Wallace

Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY
40071
(502)-477-1655
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
Erma Christine Wallace, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Christine was a member of Plum Creek Baptist Church in Waterford and she worked at American Life & Accident Insurance Co. for over 40 years. Her hobbies included crafting and sewing. She was the widow of the late Gilbert "Tootsie" Wallace and the last of six siblings born to George and Trixie O'Bryan in Taylorsville.

She is survived by her daughter, Joann Smith (John); son, Wayne Whitaker (Mary); grandson, John Smith (Maura); granddaughter, Jennifer Smith; great-grandsons, Will and Miles Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews from the Taylorsville community.

Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, with Reverend Jon Rohr officiating.

Visitation was from 1 p.m., until 8 p.m., Friday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the , 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40222 or the , 161 Saint Matthews Avenue number 3, Louisville, Kentucky 40207.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Aug. 14, 2019
