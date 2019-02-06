A Mt. Eden resident, Mr. Ethan Reid Cotton, age 23, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 21, 1995, in Louisville to Michelle Marksbury and Harold Keith Cotton. He was an employee of B&B Fire Protection and was a member of Plum Creek Baptist Church, but attended Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Ethan loved rabbit hunting and watching Andy Griffith, and was loved by all.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold and Martha Lisby Cotton.
He is survived by his mother, Michelle (Mike) Housley; father, Harold Keith Cotton; sister, Halle Cotton; brother, Zach Cotton, all of Taylorsville; maternal grandparents, Allen Reid and Mildred Marksbury of Fairfield; step-sister, Christen Housley; step-grandparents, Claude and Carla Housley; and step-nephew, Micheal Montgomery.
Funeral services for Ethan Reid Cotton were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Bro. Chad Goodlett officiated. Interment was in Valley Cemetery.
Visitation was Friday from 2 - 8 p.m. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to . The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Feb. 6, 2019