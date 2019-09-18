Ethel Sparrow McCarty

Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ethel Sparrow McCarty, 72, of Taylorsville died on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at her residence. A native of Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Olus Willard and Verna Ethel Hall Sparrow. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. A homemaker, she also was a former employee of the Spencer Magnet and she served several years as a Deputy Spencer County Clerk. She had great appreciation and love of nature and she enjoyed gardening and watching the hummingbirds, squirrels, chipmunks and other wildlife that frequented her yard. She had a special fondness for strawberries and collected anything and everything with a strawberry motif or theme.

Her survivors include her husband of nearly 54 years, Roy McCarty of Taylorsville; and son, Todd McCarty, and his fiancé, Ernest Sedgwick, of Louisville.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m., until 4 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the . Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sept. 18, 2019
