

Mr. Eugene J. Pritchard, age 93, of Marion, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the home of his son in Taylorsville.



In addition to his wife Wilma, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Dwane Pritchard; and six brothers.



Surviving are three sons, Joseph Pritchard (Marny) of Morganton, Wade Pritchard (Suzanne) of Taylorsville, and Gary Pritchard (Shelly) of Valdese; 2 daughters-in-law; 2 sisters; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



A service in celebration of his life took place on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Marion with Rev. Paul Adelgren officiating. The family received friends from 10 - 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. A graveside committal service with military honors provided by the U. S. Air Force followed at 3 p.m. at the Cranberry Cemetery in Avery County. Westmoreland Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.