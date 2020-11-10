Faye Baker, 77, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her residence. Born in Saint Louis, MO, she was the daughter of the late Paul Thomas and Helen Marie Pridy Baker. Her favorite pastimes included etching glass, reading, and crocheting, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her "grandbabies" and her great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Baker and James Baker; and sisters, Barbara Baker, Judy Pullen, and Emily Wilson.
Her survivors include her son, Tom Miller of Erin, TN; daughters, Pati Miller Wright and (Craig), of Mount Pleasant, PA, Debbi Miller Peake (Doug), of Louisville; sisters, Betty Baker of Louisville, Joyce Baker of Ormond by the Sea, FL, Ruth O'Malley, (Steve), of Clinton, NJ, Dodi Baker of Sanford, FL, and Marti Albritton (Mike), Paula Baker, Linda Baker, and Vivian Hoehne (Jim), all of Tampa, FL; grand-children, Heather Hardin, Jennifer Miller, Ashley Hardin, Bryan Miller, D.J. Miller, Eddie Peake, Yancy Peake, Shane Wright; and 10 great-grand-children.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
