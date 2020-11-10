1/1
Faye Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Faye Baker, 77, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her residence. Born in Saint Louis, MO, she was the daughter of the late Paul Thomas and Helen Marie Pridy Baker. Her favorite pastimes included etching glass, reading, and crocheting, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her "grandbabies" and her great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Baker and James Baker; and sisters, Barbara Baker, Judy Pullen, and Emily Wilson.

Her survivors include her son, Tom Miller of Erin, TN; daughters, Pati Miller Wright and (Craig), of Mount Pleasant, PA, Debbi Miller Peake (Doug), of Louisville; sisters, Betty Baker of Louisville, Joyce Baker of Ormond by the Sea, FL, Ruth O'Malley, (Steve), of Clinton, NJ, Dodi Baker of Sanford, FL, and Marti Albritton (Mike), Paula Baker, Linda Baker, and Vivian Hoehne (Jim), all of Tampa, FL; grand-children, Heather Hardin, Jennifer Miller, Ashley Hardin, Bryan Miller, D.J. Miller, Eddie Peake, Yancy Peake, Shane Wright; and 10 great-grand-children.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
502-477-1655
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved