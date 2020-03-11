A Chaplin resident, Mr. Frank William Hood, age 80, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 10, 1939, in Nelson County to the late Charlie and Sueanna Trent Hood. Frank was the owner of Hood & Sons Construction, a United States Army veteran, a member of Chaplin Christian Church, and loved to rabbit hunt.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Brad Hood; and his brother, Woodie Hood.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Gray Hood; daughters, Shannon (Tony Redmon) Prather, Julie Shouse, both of Chaplin; sons, Stevie (Stacie Richard) Hood of Chaplin, Chad (Karen) Hood of Willisburg; sister, Marie (Donald) Hood of Willisburg; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Frank William Hood will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Rev. Ronnie Hupp will officiate. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 - 8 p.m. The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Mar. 11, 2020