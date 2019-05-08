A LaGrange resident, Frederick Alexander "Freddie" Edmondson, age 80, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Richwood Nursing Home in LaGrange. He was born August 24, 1938, in Anderson County to the late Norris and Hazel Coulter Edmondson. Freddie was a retired employee of General Electric, a farmer, a United States Navy Veteran, and loved to fish and play the guitar.
He is survived by his sister, Louise Wells of Louisville; brother, Robert (Doris) Edmondson of Brighton, CO; guardian, Darrell Edmondson of Taylorsville; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Mr. Frederick Alexander "Freddie" Edmondson was held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield.
Visitation was Friday from 9 - 10:45 a.m. at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield, who was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on May 8, 2019