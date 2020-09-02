1/1
Garry Bishop
1962 - 2020
Garry Bishop, 58, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

He was born on February 10, 1962, in Campbellsville to Levon and Dorothy (Horton) Bishop.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Bishop and brother, Barry Michael Goodin.

Garry was a proud father and husband of 35 years. After three years of service in the United States Marine Corps, he met his wife, Teresa, and raised three children. At the age of 40, Garry moved to Taylorsville and built a home for his family. His smile and laugh could brighten any room and will forever be remembered for his jovial spirit.

Garry is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Bishop; children, Danielle Bishop, Shannon Craig (Kyle), Cameron Bishop; grandchildren; William Bishop, Kathryn Bishop, Feydra Sulk, Kennedy Sulk; father, Levon Bishop; and sister Tonya Bishop.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

Funeral services will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are encouraged at the funeral home and visitors may need to wait to allow for appropriate social distancing.
The family requests that contributions in Garry's memory be made to Active Heroes (activeheroes.org), a veterans' service organization committed to suicide prevention.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
SEP
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
