Gary Charles Paulsen, 62, died on August 31, 2020.



Gary was born to Maurine Stone Paulsen and Charles G. Paulsen.



Gary is survived by his wife, Kathy Wilder Paulsen of Mt. Eden; daughter, Courtney Mayhew of Ventura, CA; mother, Maurine Paulsen of Kevil; one sister; two nieces; one great nephew; 25 first cousins; numerous aunts and uncles; and members of his wife's family.



A memorial service was held at Mt. Eden Christian Church Fellowship Hall at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020.

