Gary Lee Woods, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.
He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, a 1969 graduate of St. Xavier High School, retired chief electrical and building inspector for Oldham County, and a journeyman electrician with IBEW Local 369.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bea Woods; and a brother, Ernie Woods.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Kapp Woods; son, Matt Woods (Emily); and proud Paw Paw of J.J. and George Woods.
A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Michael's Cemetery. Due to the current conditions, a memorial Mass with be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jun. 23, 2020.