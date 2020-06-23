Gary Lee Woods
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary Lee Woods, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.

He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, a 1969 graduate of St. Xavier High School, retired chief electrical and building inspector for Oldham County, and a journeyman electrician with IBEW Local 369.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bea Woods; and a brother, Ernie Woods.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Kapp Woods; son, Matt Woods (Emily); and proud Paw Paw of J.J. and George Woods.

A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Michael's Cemetery. Due to the current conditions, a memorial Mass with be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Graveside service
01:30 PM
St. Michael’s Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 23, 2020
Mary Ann, Matthew, and Emily: I am so very sorry for your loss. Gary was a very special man who loved his family. He was a one of a kind great guy. I wish I could be with you all today but the current circumstances prevent me from traveling. Gary's memory will be a blessing to all who knew him.
Janis Lutz
Friend
June 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss Gary and yourself have always been special people . If there is anything I can do call . Tony Schick
June 22, 2020
Im so sorry to hear that Gary has passed. We worked together for several years at Jefferson County Electrical Inspections. Gary was a wealth of knowledge and I learned a lot from him over the years. He had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. My condolences to his friends and family for the loss of a great person.

Troy Crawford
June 21, 2020
A GREAT FRIEND AND CO-WORKER AT CODE ENFORCEMENT JEFFERSON COUNTY WILL BE GREATLY MISSED SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS MARY ANN AND MATT
larry manning
Friend
June 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers at with you.
Kenny & Jeff Harryman
Friend
June 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We will remember you all in our prayers.
Bruce and Carolyn Kapfhammer
Friend
June 20, 2020
Mary Ann and all, I am so sorry to hear about Gary's passing. I'm praying for all of you.
Carl Fahringer
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved