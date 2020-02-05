Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Edwin Miles Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



A Taylorsville resident, Mr. Gordon Edwin Miles, Jr., 59, passed away on January 27, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born December 9, 1960, in Bay City, Texas.



Survivors include his parents, Gordon Miles, Sr., Harker Heights, TX and Beverly McPherson (Jim), Mt. Vernon, TX; sons, Lee Jared Miles (Jessica), Mt. Eden, Christopher Miles (Tamara), Mt. Eden, David Miles (Angie), Hereford, AZ, Josh Geyer, (Annah), North Platte, NE and Joshua Miles, Denton, TX; siblings, Charles Miles (Wanda), Trinity, TX, Deanna Bentley (Stephen), Austin, TX and Marykay Fagan (Paul), Temple, TX; grandchildren, Savannah Miles, Luke Miles, Amelia Miles, and Claire Geyer, and good friend and caregiver Brenda Schultz, Taylorsville.



Gordon's working careers included being a police officer, logistics manager, and long-distance truck driver. During his driving career he visited all but 2 of the 50 states and liked to joke that he had more miles backing up than most people had going forward. During his law enforcement career, he received the Governor's Impaired Driving Enforcement Award several times and was awarded the KSP Citation for Meritorious Achievement. He was a commissioned Kentucky Colonel and a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Gordon was his happiest when with family and friends boating on Taylorsville or Cumberland Lake or riding his Tennessee Walking horse in the Daniel Boone National Forest.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Plum Creek Baptist Church, Taylorsville. Reverend Jarrad Mattingly will officiate.



There will be visitation at the church from 10 - 11 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be in the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association.

