A Louisville resident, Mr. Grover C. Gaddie, 80, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 4, 2020. He was born June 8, 1939 in Eastwood to the late Grover C. and Lottie Emmert Gaddie.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Owen F. Hume; 5 half brothers; and 2 half sisters. Grover was raised in Taylorsville. He was a 50-year member of Shawnee Lodge 830 in Louisville. He was a talented musician with 2 records in the top 6 in the 60's with his band the Gad-A-Bout's. He worked for U.S. Tobacco Co. for 32 years retiring in 1994 as a division manager for the state of Kentucky. He and the love of his life, Linda, were married for 59 years.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Downs Gaddie; daughter, Deborah (Don) Neichter of Louisville; son, Michael (Pam) Gaddie of Mt. Washington; grandchildren, Lauren (Jake) Motto of Louisville, Ryan Gaddie of Mt. Washington; brother, Mitchell Hume of Louisville; sweet little dog, Izzy; as well as a host of family and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Grover C. Gaddie were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Taylorsville First Christian Church, 403 Main Cross, Taylorsville, KY 40071. Bro. Bill Dunning officiated. Interment was in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Visitation was Friday from 2 - 8 p.m. at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville, 101 Reasor Ave. A Masonic service was Friday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Additional visitation will be Saturday after 9 a.m. at the church. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Mar. 11, 2020