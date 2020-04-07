Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 52 West Main Street Taylorsville , KY 40071 (502)-477-1655 Send Flowers Obituary



Harold D. "Dee" Cook, 76, of Waddy, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bluegrass Hospice Care in Lexington. Born in Shelby County, he was the son of the late Herbert Coleman and Flora Mae Richardson Cook, and the widower of Shirley Ann Newman Cook.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his 4 brothers.



His survivors include his children, Mazie James of Shelbyville, Bonnie Ruth of Spencer County, Earl Davis Cook of Louisville, and Debbie Bowman and Ronnie Cook, both of Henry County; 1 brother; 3 sisters; 8 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.



Interment in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville will be private.



Published in The Spencer Magnet on Apr. 8, 2020

