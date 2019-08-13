

Harold G. Goodlett, Sr., 85, of Charlestown, IN, died on August 8, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.



He was born on August 9, 1933, in Taylorsville, to Alexander and Florence Carlisle Goodlett.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson; three brothers; four sisters; four brother-in-laws; one sister-in-law; and two step grandsons.



Harold is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Hardy-Goodlett; daughters, Rita Whitton (Roger) of Louisville and Susan Wilson (Scott) of Columbus, OH; sons, Harold G. Goodlett, JR of Henryville, IN and Mark Goodlett of Charlestown; step-daughter, Lynn Arndt (Curt) of Arizona; step-son, Jeff Hardy of Shepherdsville; one step-grandson; two sisters; one brother; one sister-in-law; three grandsons; three granddaughters; and 13 great grandchildren.



Funeral services were held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Charlestown, with burial in Charlestown Cemetery.



Visitation was from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Grayson Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.



Eastern Star Services were held at 7 p.m. on Monday and Masonic services followed.