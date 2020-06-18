Herman Irvin Hill
Herman Irvin "Buddy" Hill, 65, of Taylorsville passed away June 10, 2020. He was a native of Shelbyville. Herman retired from Leggett - Platt and attended Grace Chapel Church Of God Of Prophecy in Taylorsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Edna Hill; and brothers, Tony and Marvin Hill.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Lynn Hill; daughters, Samantha K. Hopper (Jay), Shanna M. Hill (Missy), Rebecca L. Bourland, Tracee Rusilowicz (Vinnie) ,Jennifer Cheshire (Chad) and Kelly Wimsatt (Steven); son, Thomas Wimsatt, II (Michelle); 17 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

Herman requested cremation. A memorial service was held Sunday 5 p.m. at Grace Chapel Church Of God Of Prophecy in Taylorsville.

Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington was entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-7084
