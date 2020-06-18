

Herman Irvin "Buddy" Hill, 65, of Taylorsville passed away June 10, 2020. He was a native of Shelbyville. Herman retired from Leggett - Platt and attended Grace Chapel Church Of God Of Prophecy in Taylorsville.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Edna Hill; and brothers, Tony and Marvin Hill.



He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Lynn Hill; daughters, Samantha K. Hopper (Jay), Shanna M. Hill (Missy), Rebecca L. Bourland, Tracee Rusilowicz (Vinnie) ,Jennifer Cheshire (Chad) and Kelly Wimsatt (Steven); son, Thomas Wimsatt, II (Michelle); 17 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.



Herman requested cremation. A memorial service was held Sunday 5 p.m. at Grace Chapel Church Of God Of Prophecy in Taylorsville.



Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington was entrusted with the arrangements.

