Hilda Jean Greer Snider, 92, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville. A native of Spencer County, she was born on December 15, 1927, to the late Rufus Samuel and Ruby Belle Miller Greer. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years, acted as Sunday School Director for several years, and served faithfully on many committees. She was passionate about education, both as a student and in her capacity as a teacher. A graduate of Taylorsville High School, she earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education from Spalding University, her master's degree in elementary education from Spalding University and Eastern Kentucky University, and her Rank I certification in administration and supervision. Her teaching career began in a one-room school and spanned 34 years as an educator in Spencer, Bullitt, and Jefferson Counties. In addition to her career in education, she was a real estate broker with her late husband, Orval Snider. A proud and dedicated citizen of Spencer County and of Kentucky, her memberships included the Spencer County Historical Society, the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the John Fitch Chapter of the Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She lived a life focused on family, education, community, and church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 72 years, Orval Snider, and her brother, Howard Ray Greer.
Her survivors include her son, John Mark Snider; daughter-in-law, Belinda, of Taylorsville; grandsons, Dr. John Mark Snider, Jr., and his wife, Dr. Bethany Snider, and Dr. Joseph Matthew Snider, and his wife, Carlie Snider; great-grandchildren, John Mark Snider III, and Elizabeth Jean Snider; sister, Janice Greer Stewart of Shepherdsville; and her many relatives and friends.
Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, with the Reverend Chance McConnell officiating. Interment was in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville. Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, an abbreviated visitation was from 11 a.m., until 12:45 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church, 115 West Main Street, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071, or to Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40205.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jun. 18, 2020.