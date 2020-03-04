Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma Brown. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 52 West Main Street Taylorsville , KY 40071 (502)-477-1655 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 52 West Main Street Taylorsville , KY 40071 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 52 West Main Street Taylorsville , KY 40071 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Irma Brown, 86, of Taylorsville, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Unit in Louisville. Born in Nelson County, she was the daughter of the late Albert Thurman and Louisa Milburn Dennis, and the widow of Horace D. Brown, Sr. She was a member of the Elk Creek Baptist Church. A former employee of the old Belknap Hardware Company, she ultimately retired from General Electric where she was employed for over twenty-five years. After retiring from GE, she went back to work at the Fisherville Post Office. She devoted much attention to caring for her dogs and she took great pride in crocheting rag rugs.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Joanne Brown.



Survivors include her daughter, Joyce Vessels of Fisherville; son, Danny Brown and his wife, Carol, of Taylorsville; grand children, Chris and her husband, Eddie, Eric, Jess and her husband, Alex, Willie and his wife, Traci, Daniel and his wife, Ashley, Brandon and his wife, Andrea, Kelly and her husband, Josh, and Steven and his wife, Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Kenna, Haidon, Jackson, Gabe, Seth, Allie, Maddie, Lilly, Beau, Kaleigh, and Dane; special niece, Bobbi Hall; and special nephew, Jim Dennis.



Memorial services were conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, with the Reverend Jim Hume officiating.



Visitation was from 3 p.m., until 8 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40205. Online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Spencer Magnet on Mar. 4, 2020

