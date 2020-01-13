Isabel C. Goodlett, 94, of Mount Eden, died on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Born in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Elizabeth Snider Case, and the widow of the late Thomas Goodlett. She was the oldest member of the Taylorsville Community Church, and her memberships also included Taylorsville Chapter 366 of the Order of the Eastern Star. A homemaker, she was also the former co-owner and operator of the old Goodlett's Grocery. Having a great appreciation for nature, watching rabbits, birds, especially martens and hummingbirds, and other wildlife that frequented her yard was a source of great enjoyment and she will always be remembered for the vegetable gardens and flowers that she once raised. She also enjoyed crocheting.
Her survivors include her sons, Larry T. Goodlett and his wife, Betty, and Stephen Goodlett and his wife, Jenny, all of Mount Eden; two grandsons, Larry Scott Goodlett and Michael Thomas Goodlett; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, the 8th day of January 8, 2020, at the old First Assembly of God Church in Taylorsville, with the Reverend Chad Goodlett and the Reverend Darrell Goodlett officiating. Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.
Visitation was from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Taylorsville Community Church, Post Office Box 415, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jan. 8, 2020