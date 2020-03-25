James "Pete" Dailey, 88, of Taylorsville, died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at his residence. Born in Elk Creek, he was the son of the late Shelby Lee and Virgie Lee Hall Dailey.
Survivors include his wife, E. Glenn Dailey of Taylorsville; stepdaughter, Kathryn Morgan of Texas; daughter, Sandi Dailey of Waddy; and one granddaughter.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Private interment will be in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Mar. 25, 2020