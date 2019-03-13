|
A Taylorsville resident, Mr. James Lee "Jim Buck" Stevens, Jr., age 76, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born February 16, 1943, in Spencer County to the late James Lee and Alma Mobley Stevens. Jim Buck was a lifelong farmer and attended Little Union Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David and Danny Stevens.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline Johnson Stevens; sons, Michael Todd (Joann) Stevens, James Matthew "Pug" (Penny) Stevens, both of Taylorsville, Darryl Scott (Patricia) Stevens of Mt. Washington; sister, Sandy (Larry) Hickman of Louisville; aunt, Patsy Stevens of Taylorsville; and grandchildren, Chris, Travis, Jacklyn, Sara, James Michael, Alex Lee, and Andrea Stevens.
Funeral services for Mr. James Lee "Jim Buck" Stevens Jr. will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Bro. Will Sipes will officiate. Interment will be in Little Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was Tuesday from 3 - 8 p.m. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home
101 Reasor Avenue
Taylorsville, KY 40071
(502) 477-8134
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Mar. 13, 2019