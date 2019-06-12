Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Ellen Yates. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 52 West Main Street Taylorsville , KY 40071 (502)-477-1655 Visitation 1:00 PM - 6:15 PM Briar Ridge Christian Church 3951 Briar Ridge Road Mount Eden , KY View Map Celebration of Life 6:30 PM Briar Ridge Christian Church 3951 Briar Ridge Road Mount Eden , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Jane Ellen Yates, 58, of Mount Eden, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Finetta Helen Robbins Thacker.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Thacker; and sister, Janet Payton. She was a member of the Briar Ridge Christian Church. For many years, she was a special education teacher's aide in the Spencer County Public Schools. A family homecare provider, she was an employee of Kentuckiana Nursing Service. She enjoyed cooking, especially cooking for others, and helping people, and she cherished every moment she spent with her grandchildren.



A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she is survived by her husband, Terry Yates of Mount Eden; daughter, Elizabeth Yates Bramer and her husband, Alex, of Taylorsville; son, John Yates and his wife, Cassandra, of Mount Eden; brothers, Gary Thacker and Tom Thacker, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Harold Thacker of Chaplin; sisters, Pam Lester and Phyllis Thacker of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Linda Blom of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and grandchildren, Nate Bramer and Gabe Yates.



A celebration of life service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Briar Ridge Christian Church, with the Reverend Jason Richardson and the Reverend Lonnie McNabb officiating.



