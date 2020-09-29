1/1
Jannetta Roseline Richardson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jannetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jannetta Roseline Richardson, 85, of Shelbyville, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Crestview Center. She had been a packing/shipping supervisor with the Louisville Bedding Factory.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William I. Richardson; parents, James William Green and Elmer Robinson Green; brothers, Joe and Woodrow Green; sister, Mae Green Polk, and nephew, Kenny Green.

She is survived by her nephew, Charles W. Polk (Tena) of Willisburg; great- nephews, Chad and Seth Green; great-niece, Jaclyn Polk; the Richardson brothers and sisters-in-law; and her Hillview neighbors.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Platt officiating.

Visitation will be 12 - 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved