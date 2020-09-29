

Jannetta Roseline Richardson, 85, of Shelbyville, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Crestview Center. She had been a packing/shipping supervisor with the Louisville Bedding Factory.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William I. Richardson; parents, James William Green and Elmer Robinson Green; brothers, Joe and Woodrow Green; sister, Mae Green Polk, and nephew, Kenny Green.



She is survived by her nephew, Charles W. Polk (Tena) of Willisburg; great- nephews, Chad and Seth Green; great-niece, Jaclyn Polk; the Richardson brothers and sisters-in-law; and her Hillview neighbors.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Platt officiating.



Visitation will be 12 - 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington.

