A Taylorsville resident, Mr. Jerald Douglas Yates, age 73, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born November 28, 1946, in Taylorsville to the late William Paul and Nellie McKinley Yates. Jerald was a retired employee of Smith's Transfer and Kroger, and was a member of Briar Ridge Christian Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Paul Douglas Yates; and a brother, James Irvine "Frog" Yates.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Ann Small Yates; daughter, Brooke (Jacob) McIntosh of Mt. Eden; step-daughters, Julie Webb of Borden, IN, Diana (Nathan) Shepherd of Palymyra, IN; son, Robert (Teresa) Yates of Taylorsville; stepson, Jamie (Pam) Hardsaw of Borden, IN; brothers, Phillip (Bonnie) Yates of Mt. Washington, Dale (Kathy) Yates, Darrell (Phyllis) Yates of Mt. Eden; 18 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Mr. Jerald Douglas Yates will be 1 p.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Valley Cemetery. Bro. David Clay will officiate. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Mar. 25, 2020