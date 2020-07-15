

Jeremy Michael Buchter, 39, of Taylorsville passed away July 4, 2020, at the Robley Rex V.A. Medical Center.



He was Retired 1st Class Petty Officer with the United States Navy. He served as a firecontrolman on the U.S.S. Enterprise and the U.S.S. Carl Vinson. Jeremy was a lifetime member of the Okolona VFW Post 8639, Spencer County AMVETS Post #129 and the U.S.S. Enterprise Association.



He was a graduate of Bullitt East High School, a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop #333 where he was an Eagle Scout and assistant scout master, he was a former leader of Cub Scout Pack 176 at All Saints Church, a member of the Order of the Arrow, Nguttitehen Lodge #205, a Louisville Zoo Docent, and a member of Salt River Masonic Lodge #180.



He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Robin Buchter; sons, Wyatt and Westin Buchter; parents, Harold and Cynthia Buchter; sister, Mary Buchter (Andrew Howell); half brothers, Joseph (Carina) and Christopher Buchter; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and nephews.



Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington was entrusted with the arrangements.



