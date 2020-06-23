Jessie B. McCall, 99, of Elk Creek, died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. Jessie Viola Bivens McCall was born on the 26th day of February, 1921 in Spencer County, to the late Jess and Cleo Humston Bivens. She graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1939 and at her death, had the distinction of being the oldest living member of the graduating class. On the 24th day of June in 1939, she married her soulmate, Allen McCall, being married for nearly seventy years before he passed away in 2009. She loved her church and her family. The oldest member of the Elk Creek Baptist Church, she was baptized in Plum Creek near Wilsonville in 1932. She was a member of the Golden Circle Sunday School class and formerly worked in Vacation Bible School. Her memberships also included The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.
A homemaker and farmer, she milked cows, pulled tobacco plants, and stripped tobacco. She was a wonderful cook, and gardener, canning and preserving food for her family.Quilting, and sewing are among the gifts and abilities with which she was blessed and which she shared and bestowed on her family and friends. She will always be remembered as a great caregiver, good friend, and good neighbor to all who knew her.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Kelly, Ernest Bivens, and Sue Wahl; nephews, Carroll Dale Bivens, Joe Lee Kelly, and Larry Newton; and great-grandson-in-law, Cory Hawthorne.
A loving, devoted, and dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, her survivors include her son, James Allen McCall, Sr., (Carol) of Elk Creek; grandchildren, Gwendolyn Jane Smallenburg (Michael)of Frankfort, James Allen McCall, Jr., (Gwen) of Taylorsville, and Dawn Michele Johnston (Johnny) of Elk Creek; great-granddaughter, Lauren Whitney Johnston of Taylorsville; great-great-grandson, Cameron McCall Hawthorne of Taylorsville; nieces, Ruth Ann Kelly Conway, Lynne Tarpley Jenkins, and Mary Lee Frye; and nephews, Roger Bivens, Mark Bivens, Bruce Kelly, and Charlie Newton.
The family expresses thanks and gratitude to the staff on hall five and everyone at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County.
A private funeral service will be conducted with the Reverend Kenny Jackson officiating. The funeral will be streamed live on the Elk Creek Baptist Church Live Facebook Page. Interment will be in the Elk Creek Cemetery in Elk Creek, and graveside committal services will be conducted at 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, and will be open to family and friends.
Visitation will be from 12 until 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, at the Elk Creek Baptist Church. Social distancing will be required and the wearing of masks is requested. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Elk Creek Baptist Church, 5743 Elk Creek Road, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071, or to the Elk Creek Cemetery, 1366 Wilsonville Road, Fisherville, Kentucky 40023.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jun. 23, 2020.